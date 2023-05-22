West Bromwich Albion narrowly missed out on a Championship play-off spot this term and will be striving to do take the next step when the 2023/24 campaign gets underway.

The Baggies have shown some really positive signs under Carlos Corberan's stewardship and will be confident that they can kick on and improve during a full season with the Spaniard in charge.

It will be interesting to see how big of a summer it will be for West Brom from a recruitment perspective and what funds will be available for the 40-year-old to spend.

Whilst we wait and see how this summer plays out, here, we take a look at the estimated average age of West Brom players from the 2022/23 campaign...

Note: All figures have been taken from Capology and only serve as a rough estimate!

Who are the estimated top earners at West Brom?

As per Capology, it is Jake Livermore who leads the way when it comes to West Brom's top earners, with the site estimating his weekly wage to be just shy of £46,000.

Marc Albrighton sits second on the list (£45,000), however, the experienced winger is on loan from Premier League club Leicester City.

Elsewhere, the likes of Adam Reach (£40,000), Daryl Dike (£32,308), and Jed Wallace (£25,000) are also among the top earners at The Hawthorns, with Okay Yokuslu (£25,000), John Swift (£22,500) and Grady Diangana (£20,385) making up the rest of the players that have an estimated average weekly wage of over £20,000.

Tom Rogic, Kean Bryan, David Button, and Taylor Gardner-Hickman are all estimated to be on a weekly wage that is less than £10,000.

What is the estimated average wage of a West Brom player?

The estimated weekly payroll at West Brom stands at £475,269 whilst the estimated annual payroll is just shy of £25 million, which is the second highest in the division, behind Watford who received their first set of parachute payments after suffering relegation last time out.

Interestingly, when broken down, West Brom's estimated weekly wage per player is £19,803, which is the highest in the division by more than £1,000.

It is likely that West Brom's estimated weekly/annual payroll will be significantly less going into the 2022/23 campaign as there could be several personnel changes.

Livermore is set to leave the club which will have an immediate impact on the estimated weekly wage of the West Brom squad.