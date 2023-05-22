The 2022/23 season was a disaster for Watford, as they could only manage an 11th-place finish in the Championship.

It never really got going for the Hornets. They started the campaign off with Rob Edwards but despite a steady start and only 11 games into his reign, the club decided to part ways.

The Hornets then turned to former West Ham and West Brom manager Slaven Bilic but the Croatian didn’t really improve things and, like Edwards, was shown the door.

Chris Wilder, a manager that has been around the block in the EFL, was next in the dugout and joined until the end of the season. All of these changes didn’t have the desired effect and Watford will be preparing for another season in the Championship.

Now Watford head into the 2023/24 campaign under a new regime, with former Barnsley and West Brom boss Valerien Ismael taking the reins.

His first job will be to assess the club and decide which players he wants to be part of his team. As we wait to see how the summer develops for the Hornets, we have taken a look at the estimated average wage of a Watford player.

What is the estimated average wage of a Watford player?

According to Capology, Watford’s average player wage is £18,068 per week, which adds up to £560,115 per month.

While the club on average pays £939,548 per year a player in wages, which adds up to a total of £29,126,000 a year they spend on wages.

Watford’s biggest wage is £63,077 per week and that is for forward Ismaila Sarr, who joined the club in August 2019.

That is then followed up by midfielder and captain Tom Cleverley, who is on £50,000 per week, and Aston Villa loanee Keinan Davis, who is on £45,000 per week.

These are big wages for Championship sides, but Watford were a Premier League side last season and have been up and down the two leagues for a few years now, so it's no surprise they've got a sizeable wage bill.

However, their wages are then brought down, as the club currently has 13 players on £10,000 or less.

First-team players such as Hamza Choudhury, Kortney Hause, and Tom Dele-Bashiru are all in this bracket. While this season’s first-choice goalkeeper, Daniel Bachmann, is one of the lowest-paid players in the squad, he is on £3,269.

While new signings Ryan Porteous and Leandro Bacuna also fit into this category, with Porteous on £5,000 a week and Bacuna on £8,000.