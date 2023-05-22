Overall, 2022/23 was a hugely successful campaign for Sheffield United.

The Blades have had a magnificent season under Paul Heckingbottom, securing promotion back to the Premier League after just two years in the Championship.

They have finished the campaign second in the league on 91 points, with only champions Burnley finishing above them.

Despite only a handful of signings, they have been in and around the top two for almost the entire season, having occupied second place since gameweek 21.

Luton Town and Middlesbrough posed the biggest threat to them, but Heckingbottom's side stood firm to secure a place back in the top flight.

The club have been extremely impressive on the pitch and enjoyed a cup run alongside their automatic promotion. Sheffield United were knocked out by Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals.

As we wait for what is likely to be a busy summer on their return to the top flight, we have looked at the estimated average wage of a Sheffield United player.

What is the estimated average wage of a Sheffield United player?

According to Capology, Sheffield United's average player wage is £11,625 per week, with the club paying £313,862 per week in wages.

On average a player is paid £604,474 per year and the club pays a total of £16,320,800 annually, according to Capology.

Sheffield United's highest individual earner is on £35,000 per week, and that is defender Ciaran Clark, who joined the club from Newcastle United last summer on a loan deal, though they're likely to only be paying part of that salary.

The Blades have six players who reportedly earn in excess of £20,000, with a further eight also in excess of £10,000. This is no surprise given that they were a Premier League club as recently as 2021, and so some of the players who were signed during that period remain at the club.

They are one of the higher operating clubs at Championship level, which is in part due to parachute payments, but also because of the size of their fan base and their gate receipts. These advantages give them more resources than most other second tier sides can compete with.

The highest-paid permanent player at Sheffield United is Sander Berge, who reportedly earns around £32,692 per week.

The Blades will likely see a hike in their wage bill next season as a Premier League team. They will be recruiting players that would be towards the top end of the Championship in terms of earnings.

They are likely to be in a strong financial position for the next few seasons now, with the Premier League money already helping them remain a strong Championship side recently.