The Championship certainly threw up some shocks in the 2022-23 season, with one of those being Rotherham United breaking an age-old trend that they never wanted in the first place.

By the end of 2021-22, the Millers had been promoted from League One three times in the past six years but also had been relegated twice straight away as they have not been able to consolidate in the second tier of English football.

Streaks are there to be broken though and after an unexpected change of manager from Paul Warne to Exeter City's Matt Taylor early on in the season, United were able to secure their status in the Championship by finishing in 19th position on 50 points.

They achieved it without having a large budget whatsoever, with their summer recruitment done very modestly with freebies, loans and the odd undisclosed fee - making them one of the lowest spenders in the Championship.

What is the estimated average wage of a Rotherham United player?

It's important to note that this is only an estimated figure, but according to Capology, the average weekly wage of a Rotherham United player for the 2022-23 season is £4,271.

That would put the Millers towards the bottom of the entire division for wages paid, but that isn't exactly a surprise considering they had just come back up from League One again last year and don't exactly have a squad full of players who are experienced in the Championship.

Their January transfer moves may have shifted that average up a notch though with the likes of Jordan Hugill, who has been on a Premier League salary in the past with West Ham United, signing permanently and loan additions such as Tariqe Fosu, Bailey Wright and Domingos Quina.

Who is Rotherham United's reported highest earner?

According to Capology, United have two players earning £10,000 per week at the New York Stadium.

One of those is January signing Sean Morrison, who was a free agent having departed Cardiff City last summer but his season lasted just two matches before suffering an injury - he has been offered fresh terms by the club however so he could be seen again in 2023-24.

The other apparent £10,000 a week earner is loanee Grant Hall, who arrived from Middlesbrough last summer.

Hall played 21 times in all competitions and his season was also ended early as he missed the final two months due to a hamstring problem that plagued him throughout the campaign.