It would certainly be fair to say the 2022/23 campaign was a disappointing one for Queens Park Rangers.

Having had three different permanent bosses throughout the season, and narrowly avoiding the drop to League One, it is certainly back to the drawing board for the club this summer.

Indeed, Gareth Ainsworth will be keen to really put his stamp on the squad at Loftus Road, and the club will no doubt be keen to improve greatly on the 20th-place Championship finish the R's achieved this past season.

Of course, finances, transfer fees, and wages are all important factors in any potential business done by the club this summer.

So much so that below, we thought we'd take a look at the club's salaries for the past season, and determine what the average first-team player at QPR earns.

Of course, clubs do not publicly publish this sort of thing, so instead, we are using data from Capology.

It must be stressed that these numbers are estimates, rather than official data, with some of their figures verified, and others not.

With that said, let's take a look at what the average salary at Loftus Road is according to their data.

What is the average player salary at QPR?

According to data from Capology, the average weekly wage of a QPR player for the 2022/23 season was £393,923 per year, gross.

This equates to £7,575 gross in terms of weekly salary.

Indeed, the club are reported to have a variety of earners.

The top earner at Loftus Road, according to Capology, is central midfielder Stefan Johansen.

As per their data, Johansen earns £950,000 per year, gross.

This means the 32-year-old nets a weekly gross salary of £18,269.

On the flip side of that, the club's lowest senior earners, as per Capology, are Ody Olfa and Joe Walsh.

Both players earn £60,000 per year, gross, which translates to a weekly wage of £1,154 per week, gross.

Which players at QPR deserve a pay rise?

When looking at Capology's data, of course, all of the players are earning very good money compared to most.

However, relatively speaking, there was one player that stood out as potentially deserving of a pay rise at the club.

Indeed, Ilias Chair is one of the club's star players, yet, he is only the 15th-highest earner at Loftus Road, as per Capology.

Indeed, Chair is said to earn £6,923 gross per week, or £360,000 gross annually.

That is £650,000 per year less than Stefan Johansen, the club's reported top earner.