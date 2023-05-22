Norwich City had an underwhelming and disappointing campaign back in the Championship.

The Canaries struggled to fight for promotion and ultimately finished 13th in the table.

Dean Smith was replaced by David Wagner mid-season but he was unable to steer the team into the top six, ending the year seven points adrift of the play-off places.

Norwich will be hoping for better things next year, with Wagner now having a full summer and pre-season to organise the first team squad how he sees fit.

Who is Norwich City’s highest earner?

According to figures from Capology, Norwich’s highest earner in the squad is Ben Gibson, with a weekly salary of £40,000.

The defender has been with the club since joining from Burnley on a permanent basis in 2021.

The centre-back’s contract runs until 2024, meaning the Canaries will need to decide soon on what the future holds for their highest earner.

Other high earners in the squad include the likes of Sam Bryam and Tim Krul, who are on £30,000 and £25,000 a week respectively.

What is Norwich City’s estimated average wage?

The average weekly wage of a Norwich player is currently £16,849, which amounts to a total weekly spend of £438,077.

The club’s annual spend on wages amounts to £22.7 million, with the average player earning an estimated annual salary of £876,154 per year.

That ranks as one of the higher wage bills in the Championship and will be a consequence of the club being in the Premier League in two of the last five seasons.

As many as 10 permanent members of the squad earn an annual salary in excess of £1 million a year.

How is Norwich City’s wage bill expected to change this summer?

A lot of Norwich players’ contracts expire in 2024, such as Gibson, Krul, Max Aarons, and Sam McCallum to name a few.

A squad refresh is likely, meaning the wage bill could change drastically going into the new season.

It’s possible Norwich will look to move on some of the higher earners now that another year in the Championship has been confirmed.

Ashley Barnes has already been confirmed as a new addition to the squad, but he is replacing the departing Teemu Pukki, meaning his impact on the wage bill is likely to be minimal, relatively speaking.

But it looks as if it will be a busy summer of recruitment at Carrow Road as the club looks to build a side capable of Premier League promotion.