Millwall will be looking to enjoy another productive transfer window this summer following a good time in the market last year.

Considering the Lions lost Jed Wallace for free, they could have easily tried to minimise their expenditure but to the board's credit, they fully supported manager Gary Rowett in the transfer market with the likes of Zian Flemming, George Honeyman and Andreas Voglsammer all arriving for undisclosed fees.

The former play-off contenders also paid a fee to lure Duncan Watmore away from Middlesbrough in January, showing their intent in the market as they look to seal a place in the top six.

Although they failed to finish in the promotion mix at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, it seems like a matter of time before they do if they can keep some of their most crucial assets at the club including Jake Cooper and talisman Flemming, who has been an excellent replacement for Wallace.

They will also be looking to add some fresh faces to their squad for a new promotion push ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, but they will need to watch their costs.

Speaking of finances, we take a look at the estimated (not official) average wage of a Millwall player.

What is the estimated average wage of a Millwall player?

According to Capology, the Lions pay each player an average of £6,791 per week.

That isn't a huge amount considering Rowett's side are at the top end of the Championship, with their intelligent spending allowing them to continue operating without any transfer restrictions.

Oliver Burke is reportedly their highest earner on £18,000 per week, although it's unclear whether they were paying 100% of his wages during his loan spell at The Den.

Flemming is the next biggest earner at £15,000 and that comes as no real surprise considering how crucial he is, with George Saville, Jake Cooper, Voglsammer, Scott Malone and Watmore the other players who are earning £10,000 per week or more.

Their weekly payroll in total is estimated to be £169,769, a total that isn't too bad when compared to some other sides in the division.

How could Millwall's wage bill be reduced?

The Lions have a number of first-teamers out of contract this summer but it's unclear who will stay and who will go.

In terms of loanees heading back to their parent clubs, Burke's departure could ease pressure on the wage bill, depending on the percentage of his salary they were paying.

Callum Styles, Charlie Cresswell and Jamie Shackleton all earn £2,500 or less, but their departures could help to bring in a couple more players this summer.

And it wouldn't be a surprise if Flemming, Jake Cooper and Tom Bradshaw attract interest this summer, with the trio earning a combined £34,038. If two or three of them go, that could free up more space for signings to arrive.