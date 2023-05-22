Hull City have invested heavilty in their squad over the past 12 months under new owner Acun Ilicali.

It was much needed and could well push them back into Premier League should Liam Rosenior find the balance needed to get the best out of the squad.

There was progress under Rosenior, and without context, a 15th place might seem a disappointment but considering how much of an unknown quantity the Tigers were ahead of the season, mixed with the terrible results and poor form under Shota Arveladze, you can argue that it's been a success.

The pressure, however, will now be on Rosenior to turn Hull into a top half team at the very least with one eye on pushing for the playoffs.

Clubs with smaller budgets have achieved it, and with Luton Town and Coventry City currently in the play-off final, there are two sides there that have set the standard for getting the best out of players without spending big money.

Recruitment will be once again important for the Tigers, as Rosenior looks to add some much-needed creativity and firepower to his forward line.

But what about the current squad? Here we take a look at the estimated wage bill of the current crop of players.

What is the estimated average wage of a Hull City player?

According to Capology, the estimated average wage of a Hull player is £9,680 per week.

This equates to an average yearly income of £503,357.

The highest-paid player at Hull is believed to be Newcastle United loanee Karl Darlow - though it's unclear how much of his £30,000 weekly wage they're paying.

At the other end of the spectrum, youngster Thimothee Lo-Tutala is understood to be earning weekly wages of £577.

Darlow's yearly wage equates to £1.56m, while Lo-Tutala has a yearly income of £30,000.

What could the wage bill look like over the next few months?

The wages may come as a surprise, given Hull's spending but it perhaps points to a more pragmatic, careful approach as opposed to offering huge salaries to players.

However, it's likely they will spend prudently once again as they look to plot their way further up the table, which comes at a cost.

If you compared Hull's annual wage bill to Middlesbrough for example, Michael Carrick's side are only slightly higher when it comes to average player wage at £11,191.

So, whilst the wages aren't as high as first thought, there's still plenty of room to grow when it comes to increasing the value Rosenior gets from his players next season.