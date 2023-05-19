Overall, the 2022/23 season was a very successful one for Huddersfield Town.

Despite looking likely to be relegated a few months ago, Huddersfield Town will be a Championship club once again for next campaign thanks to Neil Warnock.

Warnock completed the great escape yet again in the second tier, leading Town to safety with a game to spare. This happened despite picking the side up joint-bottom of the division with 15 games of the season still remaining.

They lost just one of the final 10 fixtures of the season, seeing off the likes of Sheffield United, Millwall, Middlesbrough, and Watford on their way to securing their place for 2023/24.

However, the club finished 3rd last season in the Championship, which will leave some supporters frustrated at how much the club has gone backwards in an extremely short space of time.

Huddersfield finished 18th in the end, and will now enter a decision-making period before work begins on next season's recruitment.

As we wait for what is likely to be a busy summer, we have looked at the estimated average wage of a Huddersfield Town player.

What is the estimated average wage of a Huddersfield Town player?

According to Capology, Huddersfield's average player wage is £7,922 per week, with the club paying £261,423 per week in wages.

On average a player is paid £411,939 per year and the club pays a total of £13,594,000, according to Capology.

Huddersfield's highest individual earner is £25,000, and that is for defender Matt Lowton, who has only recently joined the club from Burnley on a loan deal, who were a Premier League club as recently as last season and are likely to be covering some of his wages.

Town have 11 players who earn in excess of £10,000 per week. For a team who have been a Championship side for five years now and the way football has gone in terms of money, isn’t that bad for a team the size of Huddersfield, with the resources at their disposal.

With coming down from the Premier League half a decade ago, Huddersfield are a side that has been cash-stricken in recent times and needing to make cuts. However, it seems they are still able to operate comfortably at Championship level, with a higher average wage budget than Blackburn and Coventry, per Capology's estimates.

The wage bill suggests the Huddersfield hierarchy want to run the club sustainably, but that doesn't necessarily mean they can't challenge for promotion, either. Huddersfield proved that last season, as play-off finalists Coventry City and Luton Town have done this season, too.

They may struggle to recruit the calibre of player that the top end of the Championship can afford, or retain their best players should higher offers come calling, but they can remain a competitive side in their current state.