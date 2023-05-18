10 matches into the 2022-23 Championship season and with just one win on the board, Coventry City fans were probably fearing the worst.

What a difference seven months makes though as following a big effort to turn results around before the FIFA World Cup, coupled with a fantastic run of form towards the end of the season, the Sky Blues found themselves finishing in fifth position in the table.

That meant the play-offs for Mark Robins' side and a two-legged clash against a much-feared Middlesbrough team - if anyone was going to put it up to Boro though it was Coventry and after a stalemate first leg, City went to the Riverside Stadium on Wednesday night and ran out 1-0 winners thanks to Gustavo Hamer's second half goal.

Coventry are now going to Wembley once again to take on Luton Town, meaning that one club who has been out of the top flight of English football for at least 20 years will be making a comeback.

But what are Coventry's players who have got the club all the way to Wembley really earning and taking home in their pay packets?

What is the estimated average wage of a Coventry City player?

It's important to stress that these are just estimates and not official figures, but Coventry's average salary is perhaps less than you'd think.

According to Capology, the average weekly wage of a Sky Blues player this season is £5,146, which would put them amongst the lowest paid squads in the division.

The numbers suggest that the highest-paid player would be Burnley loanee Luke McNally if his full wage was being paid to the Clarets at a weekly amount of £17,115, but in terms of permanent players both Callum O'Hare and Kasey Palmer are said to earn around £10,000 per week.

The figures however could potentially be skewed as they claim that star striker Viktor Gyokeres is only being paid £3,462 per week by City.

Gyokeres hadn't exactly pulled up many trees before signing permanently from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2021 and few would've expected the impact he would've made in the last two years, but the estimated weekly wage does seem rather on the low side.

You'd imagine though regardless of what Coventry do at Wembley against Luton, the wage bill will only go up from next season onwards as they will either be bringing in players for the Premier League or a bigger challenge will be made to earn promotion if they lose out against the Hatters.