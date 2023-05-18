Burnley clinched promotion back to the Premier League on the first attempt.

The Clarets dominated the Championship, earning an impressive haul of 101 points as they sealed the title with multiple games to spare.

Vincent Kompany will now be planning for life in the top flight, with the Belgian set to oversee his first campaign in the Premier League.

Burnley have exceeded pre-season expectations and Kompany has earned deserved plaudits for his side’s impressive style of play and results.

Who is Burnley’s highest earner?

According to Capology, Burnley’s highest earner is Josh Brownhill on an estimated wage of £40,000 a week.

Ashley Barnes was also earning the same figure, but his contract is set to expire in the coming weeks, having already confirmed a move away from Turf Moor for next season.

Brownhill has been with Burnley since 2020, joining the club from Bristol City when the Clarets were still a regular in the Premier League.

The club managed to shave a lot of money off of their wage bill last year by selling a lot of the players who were with the team throughout their stint in the top flight.

What is Burnley’s estimated average weekly wage?

It is estimated that Burnley are paying £448,808 a week to its first team squad, which works out to an estimated average weekly salary of £17,262.

Other high earners include the likes of Jack Cork, Jay Rodriguez, and Johann Berg Gudmundsson, who were all also at the club during its previous top flight spell.

All of their respective contracts expire in 2024, meaning their futures are all in doubt going into the new campaign.

Decisions will need to be made over whether to open talks with these important figures in the dressing room over new contracts.

Newer arrivals into the squad, such as Josh Cullen, Arijanet Muric, and Lyle Foster, are earning weekly salaries estimated to be £17,500, £20,000, and £20,000 respectively, highlighting the constraint Burnley has shown in recent windows in regards to their wage bill.

It remains to be seen whether any of the Clarets squad had promotion clauses in their contracts and will see their salaries increased as a result.

Can Burnley compete in the Premier League next season?

Kompany has received a lot of plaudits for his work at Burnley, but the Premier League will be another beast entirely.

It will be a difficult challenge, particularly if the Belgian wants to continue with the aggressive style of attacking football he has introduced but they have the potential to do well in the top flight.

Improvements to the first team squad will be needed but the foundation is there for a promising first season back in the Premier League.