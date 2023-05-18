Overall, the 2022/23 season was a very impressive one for Blackburn Rovers.

The Lancashire club was in and around the top six for the majority of the campaign and just missed out on the play-offs on the final day of the season.

Not many will have predicted the club would be in that position come the end of the campaign, especially considering it was Jon Dahl Tomasson’s first taste of English football and the young squad he had at his disposal.

The play-offs and promotion will have been the aim midway through the campaign, but despite them remaining in the Championship, it was a season of positivity and progression for the club.

The hope will now be that they can continue that into next season and make another push for promotion to the Premier League.

As we wait for what is likely to be a busy summer, we have looked at the estimated average wage of a Blackburn Rovers player.

What is the estimated average wage of a Blackburn Rovers player?

According to Capology, Blackburn’s average player wage is £6,643 per week, with the club paying £166,077 per week in wages

On average a player is paid £345,440 per year and the club pays a total of £8,636,000, according to Capology.

Blackburn’s biggest wage is £16,923, and that is for defender Dominic Hyam, who has only recently joined the club from Coventry City.

Rovers have seven players who are either on £10,000 or above, and that includes Hyam, which, for a Championship side and the way football has gone in terms of money, isn’t that bad for a team like Blackburn.

As per Capology, the club’s lowest paid players are Tyrhys Dolan and Ashley Phillips, both of whom are graduates of the Rovers academy, and they are paid £577 per week.

Blackburn are a side that has been cash-stricken in recent times but seem to be getting back on their feet, as the current owners haven’t always been willing to put money into the club.

The wage bill suggests the Rovers hierarchy want to run the club sustainably but that doesn't necessarily mean they can't challenge for promotion - as play-off finalists Coventry City and Luton Town have proven.

That said, lower wages may mean it's harder for Blackburn to keep hold of their best players when other clubs come calling - be it from the Championship, Premier League or elsewhere.