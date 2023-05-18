Birmingham City will be hoping to push forward as a club later this year when they make their return to competitive action in the Championship.

Under the guidance of head coach John Eustace, the Blues managed to make some progress over the course of the 2022/23 campaign.

Birmingham accumulated six more points during this term in comparison to the 2021/22 season and also finished the year in a better league position (17th, compared to 20th).

With a takeover deal involving Tom Wagner in the process of being finalised, it will be intriguing to see whether Eustace is given a bigger budget to work in the summer transfer window.

By nailing his recruitment in the upcoming window, the Blues boss could set the club up for a positive season.

Here, we've taken a deeper look at Eustace's current squad and the wage bill.

What is the estimated average wage of a Birmingham City player?

According to Capology, the estimated average wage of a Birmingham player is £10,428 per week.

This equates to an average yearly income of £542,800.

The highest-paid player at Birmingham is believed to be Tahith Chong, who is said to earn a weekly wage of £30,000.

At the other end of the spectrum, George Hall and Nico Gordon are both understood to be earning weekly wages of £577.

Chong's yearly wage equates to £1.56m, while the aforementioned duo have a yearly income of £30,000 each.

How will Birmingham's wage budget be affected in the coming months?

Money from this wage budget is set to be freed up when Reda Khadra, Krystian Bielik, Auston Trusty, Dion Sanderson, and Hannibal Mejbri's loan spells come to an end later this month.

Bielik is understood to be the highest earner among these players as he is on £20,000 per week.

As per Capology, Hannibal is the lowest-earning loanee as he has a weekly wage of £3.462.

The release of Birmingham's retained list will also have an impact on their wage budget if players depart.

Gordon, Maxime Colin, Troy Deeney, Harlee Dean, Kevin Long, Jordan Graham, and George Friend are all out of contract this summer.

Dean is believed to be the fifth-highest earner at the club behind Chong, Bielik, Juninho Bacuna, and Neil Etheridge as he is said to earn a weekly wage of £17,115, which equates to a yearly income of £890,000.

Assuming the Birmingham takeover goes through soon and Eustace is backed properly in the summer window, the club's wage bill may look very different next term.