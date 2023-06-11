Millwall's home ground The Den has been notoriously one of the toughest places to visit in the Championship in recent years.

Since their return to the Championship in 2016, the Lions have largely finished in the top half of the table and have frequently challenged for the play-offs.

Gary Rowett's side came agonisingly close to sealing a place in the top six this season, but despite spending much of the campaign in the play-off spots, they dropped out on the final day of the season as they were beaten 4-3 by Blackburn Rovers, surrendering a 3-1 half-time lead.

A decline in form towards the end of the season proved costly for the Lions, but once again The Den provided a solid foundation for their promotion push as they lost just six games on their own patch.

Rowett will no doubt be looking to make it a fortress once again next term and as the countdown continues to the new campaign, we looked at the capacity of The Den and compared it to some of their Championship rivals.

What is the capacity of The Den?

The capacity of The Den is 20,146, making it one of the smaller grounds in the division.

Only Rotherham United's New York Stadium (12,021), newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle's Home Park (17,441) and Queens Park Rangers' Loftus Road (18,439) hold less than Millwall's home ground.

The biggest stadium in the division is Sunderland's Stadium of Light which has a capacity of 48,707, followed by Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough (39,732) and Leeds United's Elland Road (37,890).

However, the Lions' passionate support certainly make their voices heard and, according to Transfermarkt, their average home attendance is 14,327.

Their highest home attendance this season came in the game against Norwich City in March with 18,785, while the lowest was for the FA Cup clash against Sheffield United in January with just 7,268.

Rowett has frequently praised the Lions' fans this season, describing them as "brilliant", revealing his appreciation that "they have got right behind us when we’ve needed them the most" and speaking of how their support "helps the team and helps us get on the front foot".

The Lions are celebrating 30 years at The Den next season, and they will be hoping that it will finally be the year they can make it into the top six, but there is no doubt that if Rowett's side continue to deliver on the pitch, they will continue to attract good attendance numbers.