What is the current situation with Zach Clough at Nottingham Forest with the January transfer window open?

Chris Hughton’s aim this month will undoubtedly be to trim his squad at Nottingham Forest.

The Reds have already bid farewell to Nicholas Ioannou and Tendayi Darikwa this month, and the club will be keen to offload plenty others before the transfer window closes.

One player who may also leave before the end of the month is Zach Clough, who is completely out of favour on Trentside.

Clough hasn’t featured for the Reds since January 2018 – in a FA Cup defeat to Hull City at the KCOM Stadium.

Since then, he has been unable to make a single appearance under Sabri Lamouchi, Martin O’Neill and Chris Hughton.

Despite saying everyone would have a chance to impress at the start of Forest tenure, Clough has been unable to force his way into the manager’s plans.

So what’s next for Clough?

He has been unable to stand out whilst enduring loan spells at Rochdale and Bolton Wanderers in recent years.

Football League World understands that the club are trying to offload Clough this month and find a club ready to take a chance on the midfielder.

But even if a move away doesn’t materialise in the coming weeks, then that departure could take place in the coming months.

His contract at the City Ground expires at the end of the season, but the club are keen to offload him for some sort of fee before losing him for nothing.

One thing is clear. There is no future for Clough at the City Ground. There hasn’t been for a while, but this season could be one which brings an end to this saga.