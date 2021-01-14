What is the current situation with Tyler Roberts at Leeds United amid Derby and Sheff Wed transfer links?

Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday find themselves tussling to do a deal for Leeds United forward, Tyler Roberts, this winter.

Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League has hardly helped Roberts, who has started just twice this season for Marcelo Bielsa.

Yet, he had a decent record in the Championship when free of injury, scoring seven goals in 51 appearances and also registering six assists.

The 21-year-old has never truly settled in the starting line-up at Elland Road, though, with this January bringing fresh speculation around his future.

Derby have been linked, as have Sheffield Wednesday. Other clubs are reportedly lurking too.

What is the current situation?

Roberts missed Leeds’ first game of 2021 as Bielsa’s side headed to North London to take on Tottenham.

The reason for his absence was left a mystery, with Bielsa not elaborating on any injury troubles or why the Welsh international had fallen out of favour.

You might have thought that a much-changed side in the FA Cup at Crawley Town last weekend would’ve handed Roberts another chance, but there was, again, no inclusion in the squad for the forward.

Bielsa, though, was pressed harder on what the situation was surrounding Roberts.

The Leeds head coach suggested he wanted to retain Roberts this month and that he valued him highly.

As per the Yorkshire Evening Post, Bielsa said: “Tyler has always been in my plans.

“I value him in the football point of view and also in the human aspect and he has an important role inside our team. It is true that he is having difficulties to manage to be able to have continuity but for me he is player who is full of resources and who is very important for us.”

