What is the current situation with Troy Deeney at Birmingham City?

Troy Deeney joined Birmingham City on a free transfer at the start of the season.

The former Watford forward is now 33-years old and isn’t quite the player he used to be.

Nevertheless, Deeney has still contributed nicely to Lee Bowyer’s side this season.

The striker has scored four goals and earned three assists for the side currently 19th in the Championship.

But the forward has been one of many Birmingham players to suffer their fair share of injury concerns this season.

Deeney has missed more than two months of action following a thigh injury he suffered at the turn of the year.

The injury was sustained late on in an FA Cup game with Plymouth Argyle which the club lost.

Deeney is only now nearing a return to action, with the forward hinting as much in recent weeks.

“Personally, I am feeling good and recovering well. Today’s game [with Hull] is just one too early for me to get the boots on again but when I get the nod, I will be ready,” said Deeney, via Birmingham Live.

“I hate watching on from the sidelines and I know I still have something to offer this team on the pitch. If I was happy to sit and watch, I would probably call it a day but that is not the case. I want to be playing.”

Since that game with Hull, Birmingham have played twice more and Deeney is still yet to feature even on the bench.

However, with the international break now, that has given the forward extra time to recover and return to full fitness coming into the closing stages of the season.

It remains unclear whether or not Deeney will remain with the club following the conclusion of the season but he will want to end the campaign on a high-note regardless of where his future lies.