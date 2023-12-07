With the January transfer window now less than a month away, one Sunderland player who looks as though he could be the subject of some speculation, is Trai Hume.

Having joined the Black Cats from Linfield in his native Northern Ireland back in the 2022 January transfer window, the right-back has become an increasingly important player for the Black Cats.

The 21-year-old has made 56 first-team appearances in all competitions for the club, which includes starting all 19 Championship games they have played this season.

In total, Hume has scored three goals and provided three assists for the Black Cats, with his form also helping to win his first senior international caps for Northern Ireland.

Trai Hume Sunderland record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 19 1 1 2022/23 Championship 35 2 2 2021/22 League One 3 0 0 As of 6th December 2023

His performances during the current campaign have helped Sunderland to ninth place in the second-tier standings, as the club look to back up their run to the play-offs last season.

However, that form from Hume has perhaps not surprisingly, seemingly started to attract attention from elsewhere, as we approach the return of the transfer market, at the start of 2024.

According to recent reports from TeamTalk, two of Sunderland's Championship rivals, Leicester City and Leeds United - who are currently first and third in the table respectively - are interested in a potential move for Hume come January.

Meanwhile, Premier League side Burnley, who are currently 19th in the top-flight standings, are also thought to be interested in a potential move for the Northern Ireland international.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the position Hume finds himself in at Sunderland at this moment in time, right here.

What is the latest on Hume's situation at Sunderland?

Having signed a four-and-a-half-year contract when he first joined the club back in January 2022, Hume then signed a new four-year deal at the Stadium of Light this summer.

With that deal also including an option for the club to extend by a further year, the right-back's future with the Black Cats is now effectively secure until the end of the 2027/28 season.

As a result, Sunderland are under absolutely no pressure to sell the 21-year-old in the January transfer window, or for some time after that.

Consequently, those in charge at the Stadium of Light are in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in for Hume, in the January transfer window and beyond.

That ought to mean that given they are going to be reluctant to allow a rival such as Leicester or Leeds to strengthen their own squad, it would need a very sizeable offer to prise the Northern Ireland international away from the Stadium of Light in the near future.

Indeed, given he is starting games on a weekly basis, and producing form that is earning him opportunities on the international stage, it seems unlikely that Hume would be all that keen to leave Sunderland anytime soon.

Related Potential timeline of Sunderland AFC new manager appointment becomes clearer Sunderland's search for a new manager began on Monday night following the decision to part ways with Tony Mowbray

Admittedly, it does remain to be seen what impact the departure of Tony Mowbray from the Black Cats might have on that, given a new manager may want to put his own mark on this side.

Even so, the right-back's clear importance to the club means it would feel like a strange move were he to find himself in the firing line in that respect.

So with all that in mind, it would seemingly feel like something of a surprise if Hume is not still a Sunderland player by the end of the January transfer window, regardless of that interest from elsewhere.