Nigerian businessman Dozy Mmobuosi remains committed to completing the purchase of Sheffield United Football Club, with The Star revealing that the prospective new owner is set for a fresh round of talks surrounding the potential takeover.

As per the report, the 43-year-old and current owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have agreed a price for the Yorkshire club, however, the EFL are in the process of completing background checks on Mmobuosi.

As well as Mmobuosi, other key figures within the Tingo Group are set to provide a presentation which will follow a round of questioning today as they seek investment.

It has been a manic couple of months for the Blades both on and off the field, with claims surfacing about the club potentially entering administration.

A transfer embargo has been placed on the Blades, in relation to there being missed payments in previous deals, in what has been a challenging period for the club

However, the club's current CEO Stephen Bettis labelled these claims "ludicrous" in conversations with local media, easing the potential concerns that fans would have had at this point.

Details surrounding the takeover remain to be rather uncertain as the EFL continue to scrutinise and question the Nigerian businessman in relation to his Tingo Group company.

On the pitch, the Blades remain in second place and will be striving to secure a route back to the Premier League, with the Yorkshire club spending the majority of this campaign operating in the top two positions.

Sheffield United currently hold a three point advantage over Middlesbrough in third place and are six points better off than Luton Town in fourth, whilst they also have a game in hand on both the Teesside and Bedfordshire outfits.

In a positive update, and as seen in a report from The Star, Mmobuosi met with Toby Perkins MP, the member of parliament for Chesterfield and a Blades fan, and he was encouraged by the plans put forward by the 43-year-old.

With a potential takeover on the cards, a FA Cup semi-final to look forward to and an automatic promotion race to come, it is set to be an interesting end to the campaign at Bramall Lane.

It also remains to be seen what kind of impact promotion to the top-flight will have on Mmobuosi's takeover of the club, of course, if it is all not already completed by then.