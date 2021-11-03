What is the current situation with Morgan Gibbs-White at Sheffield United as January looms?

Sheffield United have endured a frustrating season so far, with Slavisa Jokanovic’s side currently languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Promotion was the aim for the Blades, but several members of the squad have simply not hit the heights expected of them in the opening months of the campaign.

However, one man who can’t be criticised is Morgan Gibbs-White.

The attacking midfielder joined on loan from Wolves on Deadline Day in the summer and he has quickly established himself as a key player under Jokanovic.

In ten games for the Yorkshire outfit, Gibbs-White has scored four goals, registered two assists and has generally been the go-to man for the Blades.

Therefore, with Wanderers having an option to recall the England youth international in January, there is a real concern at Bramall Lane that the talented 21-year-old could depart.

But, pleasingly for all connected to the club, a return to his boyhood team doesn’t seem likely, even though it has been reported that Wolves will ‘consider’ triggering the option.

Firstly, boss Bruno Lage has spoken in the past about how he would take into account the feelings of the player, who is known to want game time, but crucially the Portuguese coach sees Gibbs-White as one of the attacking midfield options in his preferred 3-4-3 formation.

That means the 21-year-old would be competing with the likes of Adama Traore, Hwang Hee-Chan, Daniel Podence and Francisco Trincão. Plus, the talented Pedro Neto is expected to return from injury in the New Year.

So, competition for places in that department is fierce, meaning it would take an injury crisis for Gibbs-White to get near the XI.

It could be argued that Gibbs-White could play in the midfield pair, but the fact Lage sanctioned a move even though Wolves failed to sign a centre-midfielder in the summer suggests he doesn’t feel it’s a realistic option.

With Lage’s men doing well in the Premier League, this looks like it’s a move that is suiting all parties, and providing injuries don’t hinder Wolves, you would think that Sheffield United will be able to call on their star man for the remainder of the season.

