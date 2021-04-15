What is the current situation with Michael Olise at Reading amid Leeds and Aston Villa transfer talk?

The future of Reading midfielder Michael Olise remains somewhat ‘up in the air’ heading into the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances this season for the Royals, who remain in contention for a top-six finish in the Championship.

Olise has made 41 appearances in total for the Berkshire-based side, and has chipped in with six goals and ten assists in all competitions for Veljko Paunovic’s side.

But his impressive showings haven’t gone unnoticed it seems, with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Leeds United being just some of the teams interested in landing the midfielder’s signature.

Olise still has another year on his contract to run with Reading, but it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see the Royals look to cash-in on him during the summer.

The Royals’ current spending in the Championship doesn’t make for the best of reading, which could result in the club cashing in on some of their key players.

Olise is certainly one of them, and the Madejski Stadium faithful certainly won’t want their midfield talisman to be sold ahead of the 2021/22 season.

The midfielder recently got himself on the scoresheet against Derby County, and celebrated by pretending to sign a piece of paper, which could have hinted that he was signing a contract.

But there hasn’t been any talk of a new deal for Olise at this moment in time, and it seems likely that there will be further interest in signing him in the summer, once the 2020/21 campaign reaches a conclusion.

Reading will be hoping that they can win promotion back into the Premier League this term, as that seems as though it’ll be their only chance of keeping hold of a player of Olise’s quality.

Olise and his Reading team-mates will be looking to pick up a much-needed three points in their next match, when they take on Cardiff City, in what could potentially be a tricky test for Paunovic’s side at the Madejski Stadium.