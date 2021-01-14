What is the current situation with Michael Hefele at Nottingham Forest with the January transfer window open?

After bidding farewell to a couple of first-team players since the beginning of the transfer window, Chris Hughton will be keen to continue trimming his Nottingham Forest squad as the month goes on.

Full-backs Nicholas Ioannou and Tendayi Darikwa have both left the club after joining Aris Thessaloniki and Wigan Athletic respectively, and young midfielder Jake Taylor has also followed them after sealing a permanent return to Port Vale.

With another 17 days left in the transfer window, though, Hughton will be hopeful of getting more players off the books, as they look to make way for potential incomings on Trentside.

One player whose future looks particularly uncertain is Michael Hefele.

Hefele – who arrived from Huddersfield Town in the summer of 2018 – has made a total 18 appearances for the Reds.

His last appearance, however, came on New Year’s Day in 2019 in a 4-2 win over Leeds United. Since then, he has been unable to feature.

He failed to make a single appearance under Martin O’Neill or Sabri Lamouchi, and has been unable to rummage his way through an ilk of defensive options under Chris Hughton this season.

Hefele’s contract at the City Ground expires at the end of this season, so it is likely that a departure will materialise in a matter of months anyway, if one doesn’t happen in the coming weeks.

But Football League World understands that the club are actively trying to find Hefele a new club before the end of the month, as they look to recuperate any sort of fee for the German centre-half. This is also the case for fellow outcast Zach Clough, who also faces a similar situation at the City Ground.

Whether interest does surface in Hefele remains to be seen, given his lack of first-team football and game time in recent years.

One thing is for definite, though. There is no future for Hefele at Forest.