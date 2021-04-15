What is the current situation with Lyle Taylor at Nottingham Forest amid exit talk?

It would be fair to say that Lyle Taylor’s situation at Nottingham Forest is a bit of a strange one.

The striker joined Forest on a free transfer in the summer following his exit from Charlton Athletic, on the back of scoring 11 goals in 22 games for the Addicks last season.

As we enter the last five games of the season, the 31-year-old is Forest’s leading goalscorer, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

Taylor has scored four goals in the Championship and five goals in all competitions. 11 goals have been scored between Forest’s three senior strikers – himself, Glenn Murray and Lewis Grabban.

22 facts about Nottingham Forest’s football shirts over the years – But are they genuine or fake?

1 of 22 Forest had a shirt sponsor when they won the European Cup? True False

And Taylor, who has made 35 Championship appearances this season, has started in only 13 of those games, and finds himself quite far down in the pecking order.

It wouldn’t have come as a surprise last week to hear Chris Hughton talk about how he wants to address his attacking options in the summer in a bid to solve his side’s goalscoring woes.

What that means for Taylor remains to be seen.

Glenn Murray is out of contract at the end of the season having penned a short-term deal from Brighton in January, and having only scored two goals in a Forest shirt, a new deal looks unlikely.

But Lewis Grabban remains at the forefront of Hughton’s plans, having been a regular starter since returning from injury which shows how important the manager sees him.

Taylor won’t want another season like this. Approaching the age of 32, he will want to be playing regularly, week in, week out.

It would be very interesting to see if an offer came in for Taylor this summer and how Forest would respond to it.

Taylor made a very big choice to come to Forest in the summer, despite interest from the likes of Galatasaray and Rangers. Despite being Forest’s top scorer this season, the lack of goals may be a concern to potential suitors, and that opportunity of a big move may well have gone.