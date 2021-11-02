What is the current situation with Louie Sibley at Derby County as January transfer window looms?

Louie Sibley burst onto the scene as a 17-year-old with Derby County back in 2019/20 and seven goal contributions in just nine starts, looked like a player that would become a regular first-team player and would be the subject of interest from further up the pyramid.

Fast-forward to the current season and Sibley still has plenty of talent and still has plenty of years left in the game at only 19.

He still plays with quality that belies his age and has the talent to become one of the Rams most important players.

If he lives up to his potential, he could either become a key figure for Derby over the next few seasons or could at least generate some revenue for the side.

This year though he has yet to find the back of the net or register an assist and it could be put down to Derby’s off-field struggles and their battle against administration and relegation thanks to a points deduction. The team are performing quite admirably despite their predicament but are not regular goalscorers and have struggled to hit the back of the net too frequently this year.

Sibley has also only started eight games so far this campaign, so regular playing time could ultimately get him back into the swing of things and back firing soon.

But what is the current situation with Louie Sibley at Derby?

There are no looming transfer rumours surrounding the youngster right now – which is surprising given some of his showings. He isn’t an automatic starter for the club right now but is certainly an important squad player for them and an invaluable option to turn to – and right now, the Rams would not want to lose him.

That means they definitely won’t consider a short-term move for him to find more regular action elsewhere and they won’t want to sell him either considering the role he has at Pride Park. However, given the current financial situation at the club, they may have no choice but to consider their options in the winter transfer window.

Unless they can find a buyer before the turn of the year, some of their prized assets and talents might be up for grabs – and Sibley would certainly find interest in his services from elsewhere considering how bright he has looked so far in the second tier and the potential he has to get even better too.

Right now then, Derby have no imminent threats to worry about in terms of snatching Sibley away. For now, he and the club can focus on getting more points on the board and the player will be desperate to get off the mark this campaign. If the situation remains the same for the club off the field during the winter window though, then they may have to spend the month batting off interest in the youngster.