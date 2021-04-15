What is the current situation with Lewis O’Brien at Huddersfield Town amid previous Premier League transfer talk?

Huddersfield Town have had a tough time of it in the Sky Bet Championship over the course of 2021.

Carlos Corberan has had little to cheer about, with the Terriers winning only twice in the Championship and slipping into a relegation battle.

One major plus, though, has been Lewis O’Brien’s return to his best form after a slow start to the campaign.

The 22-year-old has scored goals in the win over Swansea City and draw with Brentford, proving to be the driving force for Corberan in midfield and also showing tactical flexibility to step out to left-back in the recent defeat to Bournemouth, but still, somehow, providing drive in the middle of the pitch.

O’Brien has been attracting interest from the Premier League for a long time now, and that’s unlikely to have changed given the form of the midfielder.

The Sun noted back in February that Burnley had an interest in O’Brien, with Sean Dyche a long-term admirer of the Huddersfield man. There’s also interest from Premier League-bound Norwich City, whilst play-off hopefuls Brentford have also been linked.

It’s got to be noted that since then there’s been little speculation surrounding O’Brien and a move to the Premier League, but that doesn’t mean any potential deal this summer is dead.

Huddersfield are hardly protected by a long-term contract when it comes to O’Brien, with transfermarkt records stating the midfielder’s current deal runs out in 2022, although there is the option to extend that by a further year in the club’s favour.

The truth is that, in the summer, clubs could come knocking for O’Brien and put something tempting in-front of him and the club. That’s a rank possibility to consider, but whilst Huddersfield remain a Championship side, they will be vulnerable to Premier League vultures circling.

O’Brien’s departure would be a serious blow in the summer, but the risk has developed on the back of Huddersfield’s lacklustre performance and the midfielder proving to be one of the only positives this calendar year.

Are these 17 facts about Huddersfield Town’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17 The club badge is based on the Huddersfield 'Coat of Arms' - True or False? True False