What is the current situation with Josh Sims at Southampton amid QPR transfer links?

Queens Park Rangers have had a very busy transfer window so far, with Jordy de Wijs joining Mark Warburton’s side today.

Of course, the main news from the club has been the return of Charlie Austin, and it doesn’t look as though the R’s business is done.

One man who is though to be a target is Josh Sims, with Football Insider claiming that they will try to sign the 23-year-old on a permanent basis from Southampton.

And, here we look at the current situation surrounding this potential deal…

Sims is actually out on loan at the moment, having joined Doncaster on a three-month deal back in October.

It’s a move that worked well for Rovers, with the versatile attacker scoring one league goal and registering six assists in 12 League One fixtures.

Unfortunately, Sims picked up an injury a week before Christmas, which will rule him out for six weeks.

That means he has played his last game for Darren Moore’s men, as his loan will officially end in two days time, when his long-term future will be discussed.

Given the strength in depth that Ralph Hassenhutl has, a transfer away from the south coast side seems inevitable.

Plus, with Sims’ contract up in the summer, this is Southampton’s last chance to get a fee for the England youth international, so a deal shouldn’t be too hard to agree.

That appears to suit QPR, who are hoping to bring the player in on a permanent basis, rather than an initial loan.

Therefore, you can expect activity on this in the coming days and in to the final weeks of the window. The fact Sims is injured means there’s no rush to get it through immediately, but it’s one to watch before the deadline.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.