Highlights Norwich City secures a much-needed win over Bristol City, improving their league position and staying in contention for the play-off places.

Star striker Josh Sargent has been out with an ankle injury since August but could be returning earlier than expected, providing a major boost for the team.

Sargent recently signed a new five-year contract with Norwich, showing his commitment to the club and his desire to help them achieve promotion.

It has been a tough few months for Norwich City in the Championship.

Pressure had increased on head coach David Wagner after his side threw away a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Watford at Vicarage Road last Tuesday night, but the Canaries picked up a much-needed three points in the 2-1 win over Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Sunday.

Jason Knight gave the Robins the lead in the 34th minute, and the hosts had further chances to extend their advantage before half-time, with Angus Gunn denying Tommy Conway and Knight.

Norwich improved after the break, and they equalised in the 59th minute when George Tanner diverted Dimitris Giannoulis' cross into his own net before substitute Adam Idah won it in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Norwich league position

The Canaries currently sit 13th in the table, just four points from the play-off places, and they are back in action when they host Preston North End at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Championship Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 19 7 27 10 Watford 19 5 27 11 Cardiff City 19 4 27 12 Middlesbrough 19 2 27 13 Norwich City 19 -2 26 14 Bristol City 19 -1 25 15 Birmingham City 19 -4 23 16 Plymouth Argyle 19 2 22

The Canaries have had to contend with a lengthy injury list so far this season, and they have been without star striker Josh Sargent since August due to an ankle injury.

Josh Sargent injury news

Sargent, who joined the club from Werder Bremen for a fee of just over £8 million in August 2021, was the club's top scorer last season with 13 goals, and he made a strong start to this campaign.

The 23-year-old netted three times in four appearances this season before sustaining a serious ankle injury in the 4-0 win at Huddersfield Town in August, and Wagner said in September that he was not expecting him to return until the New Year.

"We saw Josh on Wednesday the first time in the building after his surgery. Looks good," Wagner told the Eastern Daily Press.

"Obviously, I've spoken with him, and he does not need any painkillers any longer, which is the good information. Next week, he gets out of stitches, which is then the next step, and it still is the timeframe which we set - Christmas, early January - when we hope to have him come back.

"Everything went well so far. But now obviously it's all about recovery and then to have a proper rehab, and then a proper build up of his fitness."

The USA international could be on course to make his comeback slightly earlier than expected, with Wagner revealing last month that he was "roughly three weeks" away from a return, but the Canaries will not want to rush him back into action.

Related David Wagner's bold Adam Idah claim shows issue he faces at Norwich City Norwich City head coach David Wagner claimed that striker Adam Idah is the best substitute in the Championship.

Josh Sargent contract situation

Sargent was linked with Leeds United this summer in a move which would have seen him reunite with former Norwich boss Daniel Farke, but a deal did not materialise.

With the January transfer window approaching, the Canaries will have no worries over Sargent's future after he put pen-to-paper on a new five-year deal at the club in October, and he said he was delighted to sign an extension.

"I’m very happy at signing the new contract and excited to stay here for a bit longer," Sargent said, quoted via the Pink Un.

"I’ve liked this club ever since coming here, they’re doing really good things. I see myself as being a big part of the team moving forward.

"My family have settled really well here, we’re really happy with our time so far here. It’s a lovely place to live.

"I really want to get promoted with this club, it’s the biggest thing.

"I had a very good start to the season. I just want to get back as soon as possible to keep that momentum going.

"I will continue to do everything I can to help the team, to work as hard as I can, and I promise many more goals."

Norwich have scored 34 league goals this season, with only second-placed Ipswich Town scoring more, but while goals have not been a problem, Sargent's imminent return will be a huge boost to the Canaries as they look to close in on the top six.