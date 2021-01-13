What is the current situation with Jordan Rhodes at Sheffield Wednesday with the January transfer window open?

It’s safe to say that the future of Sheffield Wednesday forward Jordan Rhodes remains ‘up in the air’ heading into the third full week of the January transfer window.

Rhodes has been restricted to 16 appearances in all competitions this term, for a Sheffield Wednesday team that are currently sat 21st in the Championship table.

The Owls have shown improvement in recent weeks, which comes after Tony Pulis was relieved of his duties in charge of the club, after just 45 days in his role at Hillsborough.

Rhodes has continued to struggle for game time this season though with Sheffield Wednesday, with the Owls often starting Callum Paterson or Josh Windass in the striking role in attack this term.

The former Blackburn Rovers and Huddersfield forward has shown that he can score goals in the Championship in the past, but for one reason or another, he simply isn’t getting the regular minutes that he would have originally hoped for at the start of this year’s campaign.

Rhodes has previously been linked with a move to QPR, but journalist Alan Nixon has recently revealed that they were likely to be priced out of a deal for the 30-year-old.

Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson has recently revealed that Sheffield Wednesday are yet to receive any enquiries for Rhodes this month.

If Rhodes is to continue to be frozen out of the Sheffield Wednesday starting XI, then it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see him pushing for a move elsewhere before the January transfer window closes, even if that is to be a loan move to another club.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Coventry City, in what is likely to be a tricky test for the Owls, against a Sky Blues side that are currently sat 17th in the Championship table.