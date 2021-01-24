What is the current situation with Jordan Rhodes at Sheffield Wednesday amid previous QPR interest?

Sheffield Wednesday are facing a crucial period in the transfer window with time ticking away to address the futures of some players and to strengthen the squad.

One player whose future still remains uncertain is striker Jordan Rhodes, with the forward having reportedly attracted the attentions of Queens Park Rangers at the start of the January transfer window. It was reported that the Rs were weighing up a potential move to sign the forward and that they were prepared to release funds to strengthen that area of the pitch.

However, since those reports, it has emerged that Rhodes’ wages were an issue for the Championship club who were not really going to be able to afford to pay even half of Rhodes’ current wages at Sheffield Wednesday to sign him. That saw them move on to pursuing potential moves for other targets to add to their forward line.

Eventually, QPR secured a loan move for Charlie Austin, with the forward returning for his second spell with the Rs and he has already had an impact upfront in his first few appearances. That signing has seen the links with a potential move for Rhodes cool over the last few weeks, and that leaves Sheffield Wednesday still with a dilemma over his future.

Rhodes is out of contract at Hillsborough in the summer, and it seems unlikely at this stage at least that he is offered fresh terms. The 30-year-old is currently a bit-part player and he has been limited to just 14 Championship appearances, only three of which have been starts (Sofascore). The last of those came from the bench during the vital win against Derby County on New Year’s Day.

Time is running out in the window for Sheffield Wednesday to find a potential suitor for the forward, so it could mean that Rhodes sees out the rest of the campaign with the Owls. If that happens it is up to him to try and force his way back into the thinking and try and make as much impact as possible on the pitch.