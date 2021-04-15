What is the current situation with Jordan Jones at Sunderland amid Rangers permanent exit talk?

Jordan Jones is going to be a man in demand this summer.

The Rangers winger faces an uncertain future at Ibrox after falling way down the pecking order at Ibrox leading to reports that he could be set to move on at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old left Glasgow on a temporary basis in the January transfer window as he moved to promotion-chasing Sunderland in a deal that has really brought the best out of him.

In 13 matches for the Black Cats Jones has racked up six goal involvements, including two goals and four assists for Lee Johnson’s side.

That sort of form means that there’s likely to be a queue of clubs who are interested.

Middlesbrough are one club who are said to be keen on the player, while Sunderland will undoubtedly have an interest in bringing the player back to the club ahead of the new season.

Football Insider have already claimed that Jones would love to return to the Stadium Of Light on a permanent basis, with Rangers set to ask for a fee of £600k to do a deal.

However any move to Wearside will surely depend on how the club fare in their promotion push.

Jordan Jones is likely to attract plenty of interest from the Championship and if Sunderland miss out on going up then it could be fatal for their hopes of bringing the talented winger back to the club on a permanent basis.