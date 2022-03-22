What is the current situation with Jonathan Panzo at Nottingham Forest?

Jonathan Panzo penned a deal to move to Nottingham Forest in the winter transfer window but he is still yet to feature for the club since his move.

The 21-year-old has previously managed a handful of appearances in England, France and Belgium and now finds himself in the Championship and will be determined to break into the first-team reckoning at the City Ground.

Despite his potential and the talent he has already showcased though, we are now in March and the player still hasn’t managed any minutes for his new club.

With that in mind then, what is the current situation regarding the defender at Nottingham Forest?

According to Steve Cooper a few weeks back, the only reason the youngster has still not played for the club yet is down to his fitness levels.

It doesn’t come down to the boss not rating his ability or that he isn’t good enough – instead, it seems to be a case of needing to get him completely match fit before allowing him to take part in games.

He’s certainly experienced in competitive football, featuring in 26 games for Dijon and also featuring prominently for Monaco and Chelsea’s reserve sides, he has played frequently in the past and knows what to cut it on a regular basis.

With Forest though, the side are battling for a play-off spot at a key part of the season and they will need to ensure he is completely up to scratch before throwing him into the mix.

The side haven’t even played him in the cup competitions yet and despite Steve Cooper’s side playing against Liverpool in the FA Cup at the weekend, he didn’t even get in the team then.

Panzo’s wait for a first-team game will go on then – but it should come soon and once he is match fit, expect to see him back in the reckoning for a first-team berth.