What is the current situation with John Swift at Reading as January looms amid Leeds United/Newcastle links?

The future of John Swift remains very uncertain as we edge closer to the January transfer window.

The 26-year-old has been a brilliant Championship campaigner since leaving his boyhood club, Chelsea, and seems ready to graduate to Premier League football in the near future. Swift has scored eight and assisted six in just 15 second tier outings this term, proving instrumental to Reading’s hopes of a positive season in spite of a looming points deduction.

Leeds United and Newcastle United are interested in a deal for the 27-year-old, the Sheffield Star revealed last week. Swift will be available at a reduced price due to the Royals’ financial situation and the fact that his contract runs out at the end of the season. Therefore, it is in Reading’s hands to recoup a smaller transfer fee in January or lose their talisman for free in the summer.

With Leeds’ slow start to the season under Marcelo Bielsa they may be a little more keen to act in the window than years gone by and Swift’s creativity from central areas would add a point of difference to the Whites’ midfield. The Magpies too are in the depths of a relegation battle but it is hard to see any concrete interest arise until a new manager is appointed at St James’ Park.

Quiz: Have each of these 24 ex-Reading FC academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Has Alex Pearce ever played in the Premier League? Yes No

The Royals have lost their last three on the bounce and could be plunged into a relegation battle themselves if a points deduction is forthcoming. A deduction would give the club more reason to hang on to Swift with greater assurances that he could help them avoid falling into the third tier.

The developments on and off the pitch in the next couple of months will give a clearer picture before the turn of the year.