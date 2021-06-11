What is the current situation with James Garner’s future after Nottingham Forest stint?

Nottingham Forest fans will be desperate to see James Garner return to the City Ground for the 2021/22 campaign.

The Manchester United midfielder made a hugely positive impact upon his arrival from Old Trafford in January, helping Forest climb up the table and push themselves well away from danger.

Garner made 20 appearances for the Reds in total, and not only did he chip in with four goals from midfield, but his overall performances were mightily impressive.

Forest are keen to bring Garner back for a second loan spell next season, as they look to help him continue his development with a full Championship campaign under his belt.

After producing a series of impressive displays during his time on Trentside, though, Garner is attracting interest.

His agent previously revealed that Brighton, Norwich and Rangers were all showing an interest in the midfielder, and a potential loan move abroad could also be a possibility.

The latest on Garner has been provided by The Athletic, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanting to assess the midfielder in pre-season, before making any decisions on the player’s future.

Forest look set to be in for a lengthy wait, then, before learning where they stand in regards to bringing Garner back for 2021/22.

Forest are yet to add to their squad this summer with the transfer window officially opening this week, but 12 players have already departed the club.

The seven out-of-contract have been released, and the five loan players from last season have returned to their parent clubs.

Forest, though, will be hoping that one of those rather important loanees will be back in the East Midlands pulling on a Garibaldi shirt next season.