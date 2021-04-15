What is the current situation with Jack Stevens at Oxford amid Middlesbrough transfer talk?

The future of Jack Stevens is likely to be a big talking point during the summer transfer window.

Oxford United’s number one goalkeeper has enjoyed an excellent season so far after conceding just 29 goals in 32 appearances for Karl Robinson’s side this term.

As a reward for his fine form the 23-year-old was handed an improved contract back in February, however it seems that the U’s could have their resolve tested over the summer months.

Reports from The Sun earlier this month claimed that Middlesbrough were eyeing a move for the goalkeeper.

Neil Warnock’s side face something of a dilemma between the sticks with Marcus Bettinelli set to return to Fulham following his loan spell, Jordan Archer being out of contract and Dejan Stojanovic likely to be deemed surplus to requirements.

That means that it’s almost inevitable that Middlesbrough will be searching for a new stopper.

Steven would undoubtedly be a shrewd addition given that they can offer him Championship football next term, but with Oxford still in the race for the play-offs it could mean that a move is difficult to do.

Should Oxford go up then they’ll fancy their chances of keeping the player, but if they were to fall short then it would surely encourage interest from Middlesbrough and elsewhere.

However with plenty still to play for in the League One promotion race it means that no decisions are likely to be made on the player until the end of the season at the earliest.