Highlights Jack Clarke has been a standout performer for Sunderland this season, scoring 10 goals in 19 matches.

Clarke's impressive performances have attracted interest from Burnley and Brentford, but his agent says he is happy at Sunderland and not pushing for a move.

With Tony Mowbray being sacked as manager, it remains to be seen how a change in the dugout will affect Clarke's performances.

After losing Amad Diallo and Ross Stewart in the summer, you wondered where the goals were going to come from for Sunderland.

Fortunately for the Black Cats, Jack Clarke has stepped up in a big way, and has been on fire for the club so far this campaign.

That is not to say he didn't have an impressive 2022/23 - he did. During last season, Clarke netted nine goals, but was a provider on more occasions, registering 12 Championship assists.

Already in 2023/24, Clarke has scored 10 league goals, more than last season, and has just one assist. It's clear what his role is in this Sunderland side.

Jack Clarke's 2023/24 Championship statistics so far, as per FBREF. Statistics Number Matches Played 19 Goals (Total) 10 Goals (per 90) 0.54 Expected Goals (xG) (per 90) 0.41 Non-Penalty Expected Goals (npxG) (per 90) 0.19 Assists 1 Assists (per 90) 0.05 Expected Assisted Goals (xAG) (per 90) 0.26 Progressive Carries (per 90) 8.69 Progressive Passes (per 90) 5.24 Progressive Passes received (per 90) 11.88 Stats correct as of 06/12/23

Burnley and Brentford transfer interest in Jack Clarke

With fine performances last season and this, Clarke is a player that continues to attract transfer interest.

During the summer, for example, newly-promoted Burnley saw a bid rejected for the 23-year-old.

More recently, another Premier League outfit, Brentford, are said to be very keen.

With the above in mind and the January transfer window just around the corner, we thought we'd take a look at the latest surrounding Clarke's situation at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland star happy at the Stadium of Light

One recent development suggests the two Premier League sides, and indeed any other clubs keen on Clarke, are set to be disappointed.

Indeed, the player's agent, Ian Harte, has spoken publicly about his client in a recent interview, discussing a potential move away.

By the sounds of it, the 23-year-old is very happy where he is, and it certainly does not seem as though he is angling or pushing for a move.

“Jack is happy. He loves it at Sunderland,” Harte explained to iNews.

"Obviously there was a club that came in over the summer to try and take him away. They put the offer in to Sunderland, Sunderland declined and obviously [in that situation] Jack has to stay professional, he has to still go and put performances in and that’s what he’s done and that’s what he’ll continue to do.”

Harte went on to add: "I’ve always said Jack is happy at Sunderland, he loves it at the club, he gets on with the group of players,"

“I’m guessing Sunderland have a valuation, if that valuation is met then I’m sure they’ll be on to me and onto Jack saying ‘thanks for your time but it’s time to move on’ in the nicest way possible.”

Could Tony Mowbray's departure affect Jack Clarke's future?

Although it seems unlikely, it would be negligent to not discuss the fact there has been a huge change at Sunderland in recent days.

Indeed, now former boss Tony Mowbray has been sacked, with his replacement yet to be named.

Regardless of Mowbray's departure, Sunderland are surely going to be keen to hang on to Clarke and push for the play-offs.

However, it will certainly be interesting to see how a change in the dugout affects his performances, with Mowbray clearly getting a tune out of him both last season and this.