Leicester City have enjoyed a brilliant season so far, with Enzo Maresca making an instant impact at the King Power Stadium.

Given the quality of their squad, many expected the Foxes to be in the mix for promotion this season, but few could’ve envisaged they’d have won 15 of their first 19 games, adapting to the new style of play with ease.

Harry Souttar faces uncertain Leicester future

Therefore, Leicester won’t want to do much in the January window, as Maresca is working with a settled squad, and he will be pleased with the depth and quality he has in most positions.

However, one man who could be on the move is Harry Souttar.

The centre-back joined from Stoke in January this year for an initial £15m, in a deal that was seen as a real coup for the club at the time.

Having shone in the Championship, it seemed he was ready for the next step in his career, and there was an expectation he could make his mark in the Premier League.

Yet, Souttar didn’t truly establish himself as a key player under Brendan Rodgers, although there was an understanding it was difficult for him after joining mid-season.

In a strange way, relegation could have been seen as a blessing in disguise for Souttar’s Leicester career, as he is proven at this level, and many thought he would become the main man in defence under Maresca.

Surprisingly though, he has now fallen further down the pecking order, with Jannik Vestergaard, Wout Faes and Conor Coady all ahead of the Australian international, meaning he has made just one Championship appearance in the campaign.

Will Leicester sell Harry Souttar?

It became apparent in August that Souttar was going to struggle for game time, so he was linked with a move away towards the end of the deadline, with Rangers thought to be keen.

Obviously, that didn’t happen, and the player has spoken in a very professional manner over the past few months, as he praised Maresca and insists he is happy to fight for his place.

However, he is going to be frustrated at not getting game time, and his ability means there are sure to be plenty of takers.

So, if the Foxes receive a suitable offer, you would expect them to accept.

But, the issue is going to centre on what sort of fee they will get. It’s hard to imagine they will get their money back, so how much of a loss are they prepared to take on the 25-year-old?

When does Harry Souttar’s Leicester contract expire?

Another issue for any potential departure is Souttar’s contract.

He signed a deal with Leicester that runs until the summer of 2028, which proves that the club thought he was a shrewd long-term investment at the time.

This lengthy deal does complicate matters though, as the player may need a similar offer to tempt him away, or he could move out on loan, and then it comes down to the wages.

What next for Harry Souttar?

So, whilst a January departure would make sense from a football perspective, it remains to be seen whether any agreement can be reached.

Souttar has been playing for Australia in recent international breaks, and he continues to be a star player for the Socceroos, reminding others of his talent.

As it stands, he could see out the campaign with Leicester, but that could change quickly if he decides to push for a transfer next month.