What is the current situation with Harry Souttar amid West Ham and Wolves’ reported interest?

Stoke City have endured a frustrating season, with Michael O’Neill’s side unable to sustain a push for the play-offs.

Despite the mediocre campaign, there have been some positives for the Potters. And, one of those is undoubtedly the performances of Harry Souttar.

The centre-back has established himself as an important member of the Stoke team, but his form is catching the eye, with reports claiming that Wolves and West Ham are among the Premier League clubs keeping tabs on the 22-year-old.

You can imagine the chance to play in the top-flight, and potentially in Europe with the Hammers, would appeal to Souttar but that doesn’t mean that a summer exit should be expected.

Firstly, the Australian international seems settled at Stoke, and he will know that he may not get the regular game time he has received under O’Neill elsewhere. Sitting on the bench would not be good for his development, even if the defender would back his quality to get him in the XI eventually.

If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Stoke City quiz, can you really call yourself a Potters fan?

1 of 20 How many times have the club won the FA Cup? Zero 1 2 3

More importantly though, it was reported earlier this year that Souttar had signed a ‘long-term’ contract to remain at the Bet365 Stadium.

That means Stoke hold all the power when it comes to negotiating with potential buyers, and they would surely demand a huge fee for the talented youngster.

Of course, the reality is that you can’t rule out any Premier League coming in with a hefty offer, and another year outside the top division means the Staffordshire outfit may have to consider any suitable bids.

Ultimately though, Stoke will not be too concerned about losing Souttar despite the interest, and it will take a massive offer for them to prise him away.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.