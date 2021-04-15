What is the current situation with Daryl Dike at Barnsley as Leeds, Man United and others circle?

After such an impressive season, it is perhaps no surprise that several members of Barnsley’s squad have started to become the subject of transfer speculation, and it is little shock to see that Daryl Dike is one of them.

Since joining Barnsley on-loan from MLS side Orlando City back in the January transfer window, Dike has been in outstanding form for the Tykes.

The striker has scored eight goals in 14 league games for the club, helping Valerien Ismael’s side continue their remarkable push for a place in the play-offs this season.

That has seemingly attracted interest from a long list of Premier League clubs, with Chelsea, Manchester United, West Ham, Leeds and Newcastle among those said to be interested in the striker, amid suggestions of a $20million buyout clause in Dike’s contract with his parent club in the USA.

Now however, it seems as though those suggestions of quite such an expensive buyout clause, might not be quite the case.

Speaking earlier this week, Barnsley’s CEO Dane Murphy revealed that the buyout clause in the American’s contract is achievable for the Oakwell club, and that they may not have to win promotion to the Premier League this season, in order to meet those demands.

As a result, given the financial impact that clubs at Barnsley’s level have endured over the past year or so, it seems that Dike’s asking price might not be as high as $20million, for the Tykes to be able to afford it.

However, Murphy did also confirm that there are indeed Premier League clubs who are starting to take an interest in Dike, something which in itself may make the striker a more expensive commodity when the summer transfer window reopens.

Consequentially, while the basic financial implications may not seemingly leave Barnsley needing Premier League football next season to bring Dike back to the club, it seems that the interest from elsewhere, means it may yet be promotion or bust, when it comes to the Tykes’ chances of bringing the striker back to Oakwell for next season.