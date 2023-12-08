When Southampton suffered relegated from the Premier League last season, there was always going to be several departures, with many anticipating Che Adams would leave the club.

However, the Scotland international stayed even though there was strong interest from clubs such as Everton, who were very close to securing the deal, according to reports.

It appeared to be a big advantage for Southampton to keep someone who was a Premier League regular for them in the Championship and his early season form seemed to prove that.

In the first three league games, he scored in every single one, but since then, he can barely get a start under Russell Martin, even though he is a proven attacking threat.

Che Adams' Southampton stats as per Transfermarkt Season Appearances in all competitions Goals Assists 2019/20 35 4 4 2020/21 42 9 5 2021/22 33 8 3 2022/23 35 10 3 2023/24* 17 3 2 2023/24 Stats as of December 6th

A new contract has been offered to Che Adams

Even though he has been in and out of the side for the last few weeks, the 27-year-old has been offered a new deal by the club, according to the Daily Echo.

The contract offer is the same one that Adams was offered in the summer, yet the club has left it on the table for him, meaning that the ball is in his court regarding his future at the club.

He only has six months left on his current deal, so Southampton are running the risk of losing him for free in the summer unless they decide to cash in on him in the January transfer window.

Premier League interest is still there for Adams

According to Dean Jones, via GiveMeSport, Premier League sides will be looking to see if they should take a chance on him in January.

Adams had a host of clubs interested in him back in the summer, with Wolves and Bournemouth reportedly in talks to sign him, as well as Everton.

So, if those clubs still think Adams would be a good addition, they will be able to get him cheaper than in the summer due to his contract issue, which could then attract more interest.

Gary O'Neil's Wolves seem the most keen to sign him next month, with this report from the Express and Star suggesting that he could be a short-term fix for the club.

Southampton have an interest in a potential replacement

The Saints recently sent scouts to Austria to watch Maximillian Entrup with Russell Martin having an interest in bringing in a new striker, after having to use midfielder Carlos Alcaraz in a false nine role in recent wins over Cardiff City and Bristol City.

Entrup is 26 years old and has been scoring plenty of goals in the Austrian league this season with eight in 11 games for TSV Hartberg, so he seems like he could be an ideal replacement for Adams.

The fact that Southampton are lining up strikers to come in for Adams insinuates that his time is up at the club even if he decides to stay and run down his contract.

If he does do that and plays limited minutes throughout the rest of the campaign, he may not have as many options, so it appears that next month would be the best time for him to leave.