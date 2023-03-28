Charlton Athletic will be aiming to secure some positive results in League One between now and the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

After finishing 12th in the third tier last year, the Addicks' goal for the current term was to challenge for a place in the play-offs.

However, due to an inconsistent run of form under the guidance of former boss Ben Garner, Charlton's hopes of securing a top-six finish were ended prematurely.

Currently 15 points adrift of Derby County, who occupy the final play-off spot, the Addicks will already be preparing for the upcoming summer transfer window.

The scale of the business that Charlton will be able to conduct later this year is likely to depend on whether progress can be made regarding a takeover bid.

Ahead of the club's clash with Shrewsbury Town this weekend, we have decided to take a look at the current takeover situation at Charlton.

Check out the latest below...

A takeover bid involving a consortium led by former Sunderland director Charlie Methven collapsed earlier this year after Thomas Sandgaard opted to pull out of the deal.

According to The Athletic, Sandgaard was on the verge of selling Charlton for a fee believed to be in the region of £8.5m before making this decision.

As well as paying a deposit of £850,000, this aforementioned consortium also installed a senior management team which has since been largely dismantled following the collapse of the takeover.

A fresh bidder is now hoping to finalise an agreement with Sandgaard over the purchase of Charlton.

As per the South London Press, American businessman Marc Spiegel has entered into a period of exclusivity.

Despite rumours that negotiations had hit trouble, Spiegel recently moved to assure the club's supporters that he is on track to complete a deal.

Speaking at a Fans' Forum (as cited by the South London Press), Spiegel said: "Having been notified of social media comments concerning my co-funders, I wanted to be clear that the process to acquire Charlton by our team is proceeding well.

"Initially, there were some third-party legal challenges, which of course we had to respect.

"We have not lost any of our investment partners.

"We very much look forward to the challenges ahead, starting with the transfer window this summer, and working with the supporters to help Charlton Athletic have a successful and secure future."

Given that Charlton recently opted to hand manager Dean Holden a new contract which is set to run until 2026, they will be hoping that the 43-year-old will be able to guide them back to the Championship in the not-too-distant future.

While progress is being made regarding a deal involving Spiegel, the club's supporters will be wary of the current situation following the collapse of a previous takeover attempt.