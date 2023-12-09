Highlights Charlie Cresswell, son of former Leeds striker Richard Cresswell, has been hoping for more playing time with Leeds this season but has struggled to break into Daniel Farke's plans.

Despite signing a new deal and being given the number-five shirt, Cresswell found himself out of favor due to the arrival of Joe Rodon and the strong partnership formed by Pascal Struijk and Rodon in defense.

Cresswell has played limited minutes this season and his lack of playing time may lead to him considering a move, with Middlesbrough rumored to be interested in signing him in January.

Cresswell is the son of former Leeds striker Richard Cresswell, who played for the club from 2005-2007. The academy graduate has been a part of the youth setup with Leeds since 2013.

He spent last season out on loan with fellow Championship outfit Millwall to gain more senior experience, where he played regularly under Gary Rowett in 30 appearances at The Den, but had his campaign cut short after fracturing his eye socket late on in the season.

After developing during that stint with the Lions, the 21-year-old may have been hoping to be afforded more opportunities with Leeds this season since they were relegated to the Championship, but he has struggled to break into Farke's plans.

Charlie Cresswell is out of favour

After first-team departures, with the likes of Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, and Max Wober leaving West Yorkshire for the season, Cresswell was well-placed to stake a claim going into the new season.

He penned a new deal in August to keep him tied down at Elland Road until 2027. He was also handed the number-five shirt number for the season, which was potentially a statement of intent about his involvement in the eyes of many fans.

Charlie Cresswell's career stats - as of 07/12/23* Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United* 13 0 0 Millwall 30 5 1 England U-21 14 1 1

However, the Whites then added Joe Rodon to their ranks and have predominantly used Pascal Struijk with the Welshman at the heart of their defence so far. That pair have formed a formidable partnership, with Cresswell less suited to Farke's front-footed and possession-based style of play, too.

The Whites have looked less defensively sound when having to call upon Liam Cooper or Cresswell to fill in for Farke's primary centre-back pairing. Therefore, his campaign hasn't transpired as he hoped it might so far, starting just one Championship game and two EFL Cup ties for Leeds.

In fact, Cresswell's last game time came in the 101st minute of the 1-0 win over QPR on October 4th. Since then, he has taken some compassionate leave due to a personal issue but only twice been named amongst the substitutes in recent months, failing to come off the bench in either game against Bristol City or Plymouth Argyle.

He has played a little over 300 minutes so far this season for the club, spanning six appearances in total, and is out of favour and out of form for Farke's promotion-chasing outfit.

Middlesbrough an option for Cresswell and Leeds to consider

At 21, there is plenty of time for his career to get back on track, but it's doing neither Cresswell nor Leeds any good for him to be languishing in the reserves and not playing regular first-team football at the present time.

The question, therefore, is to be asked in January about what the future in West Yorkshire holds for him. One potential option has emerged, but it may require Leeds to sign someone themselves in order to allow Cresswell to depart the club, be that temporarily or on a permanent basis.

Middlesbrough are one side said to be eyeing a move for the out of favour Leeds defender, according to The Sun. They report that Michael Carrick has set his sights on Cresswell ahead of the January transfer window.

Boro are in need of defensive reinforcements in the winter window given the number of injuries they have suffered in that area of the team through November and December. The likes of Darragh Lenihan and Tommy Smith are both out with long-term issues, and Dael Fry is also currently out of action with a fitness problem, as well as Paddy McNair and Lukas Engel.

Could they be a short-term get-out until the summer when all parties can re-evaluate his situation at Leeds? Maybe so, although Leeds moving him on to a direct rival in the division does run some risks.