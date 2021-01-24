What is the current situation with Cedric Kipre at West Brom as Blackburn circle?

In some ways, it was always going to be inevitable that Blackburn Rovers would be linked with a move for Cedric Kipre during the January transfer window.

The Lancashire club had been close to completing a deal for the centre back in the summer, agreeing a reported £900,000 fee with Wigan Athletic for the Ivorian, only for newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion to swoop and secure the signing of the 24-year-old.

But with Blackburn now three centre-backs down due to injury, and Kipre yet to make a league appearance for the Baggies since his move to The Hawthorns, another attempt to sign the centre-back did seem inevitable for Rovers.

Indeed, it has been reported by Lancs Live that Blackburn are indeed interested in a loan move for Kipre before the window closes, although that is so far yet to happen.

While former West Brom manager Slaven Bilic had hinted at a loan move for Kipre before his sacking, it is thought that the Baggies current boss Sam Allardyce – who is, of course, a former Blackburn manager – is reluctant to let the Ivorian leave unless he brings in central defensive cover.

Although Allardyce is said to be confident of bringing in new faces as the window draws to an end, potentially opening things up for Rovers here, Kipre’s wages could also be an issue.

The Ivorian’s salary has increased since his move from Wigan to West Brom, with the latter said to want any side who take Kipre on loan to cover a significant amount of his pay.

That is something that may be difficult for Rovers to do, given they have already had to come up with funds to bring in another centre-back, Jarrad Branthwaite on loan from Everton this month.

One thing that could help Rovers here, however, is the fact that they will pocket a sell-on fee if Bournemouth offload Josh King this month, having sold the attacker to the Cherries back in 2015.

A number of Premier League sides including West Ham, and ironically, West Brom and Rovers’ local rivals Burnley are all reportedly interested in signing King this month, and if a deal is completed for King, then you wonder whether the Ewood Park club could then put some of the money they receive from their sell-on clause in the Norwegian international, towards funding a move for Kipre.

It seems, therefore, that while there is still plenty that needs to happen to bring Kipre to Ewood Park in the next week or so, there is still a possibility of this deal being completed, and it could be a case of watch this space as we enter the final few days of the window.