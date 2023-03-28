The long saga of Birmingham City's potential takeover appears as though it may be no closer to ending, as fan frustrations and concerns over the club's future understandably continue.

A number of parties have been linked with moves for Birmingham in recent times, as potential buyers emerge, although an actual deal has so far yet to materialise.

One of the latest to move into contention as a potential bidder to buy the Championship club, is Jeremy Dale.

A local businessman, it was reported by The Athletic in late January, that Dale was in talks about making a significant investment in the Blues.

Since then, Dale, and members of a consortium he has put together to back his bid for the club, have apparently been shown round the club's training ground, as potential foundations have been laid.

However, it seems there could still be some way to go before any actual full takeover of the club can be completed.

According to reports from Birmingham Live last week, it is currently the 21.64% stake in the club owned by Vong Pech, that is potentially being discussed in the current round of negotiations.

As a result, if Dale was to complete the purchase of those shares, he would still then have to come to some agreement with BSHL about buying their majority stake in the club, before he could take full control of Birmingham.

However, it seems as though that is becoming increasingly difficult, with a report from The Daily Mirror claiming that any potential owner would have to prove to the EFL that they have £75 million worth of liquid funds available for the next three seasons.

That is due to the fact that the club is apparently projected to lose somewhere in the region of £13-16 million per year over the course of that three-year period, while costs relating to the required renovation of the St Andrew's and the club's training facilities, will further add to the costs involved in any deal.

Consequently, it is thought that the likes of Dale, and other potential bidders including a US-based investment firm, have been forced to think twice after seeing the costs involved in such a deal.

It is therefore said that a deal to purchase the club is increasingly unlikely to be completed, before the end of this season.

As a result, with some questions seemingly being asked about how much longer BSHL can continue to pay the bills for at the club, it does seem as the future of Birmingham City, is looking ever more worryingly uncertain.