What is the current situation with Arnaut Danjuma as West Ham and Southampton monitor winger?

Arnaut Danjuma has been in stunning form in recent weeks for AFC Bournemouth as he looks to help them get into the play-off places by the end of the campaign.

The Cherries will be looking at Norwich and Watford and thinking they should be perhaps up there with them battling for the two but that is not the case and, instead, a top-six bid needs to be completed.

Danjuma is certainly doing his part, too, with seven goals and four assists in his last ten appearances for the Cherries – a fantastic return.

With that, though, comes the attention of clubs in the Premier League and this situation is no different.

According to the Sun, Southampton and West Ham United are monitoring the player right now and, of course, if the Cherries do not achieve promotion this season they are going to find it tough to keep Danjuma.

The winger really has come of age by the looks of things this season with a year under his belt in the Premier League before that and it seems fair to say he is ready for another crack at the top-flight.

Bournemouth, of course, have several players that fit that description right now and they know how important promotion will be in terms of their chances of keeping said stars.

Indeed, perhaps more than most, Danjuma is a player that looks set for a top-flight chance next season and, it must be said, that is with or without the Cherries.

