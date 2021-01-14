What is the current situation with Armand Gnanduillet amid Derby and Middlesbrough transfer links?

As is often the case, there is no shortage of Championship clubs searching for a striker this month, something which physical forward Armand Gnanduillet looks set to capitalise on.

Having left Turkish club Altay SK in December, the former Blackpool marksman is now a free agent and seems to have caught the attention of a string of second-tier clubs.

According to Football Insider, Derby County, Middlesbrough, Rotherham United, and Sheffield Wednesday are all keen on landing the 28-year-old this month.

Off the back of scoring 18 times for the Tangerines in a 2019/20 campaign that was cut short, it was a surprise to see Gnanduillet leave English football in the summer but it is understood he is keen to return despite interest in France.

It’s not just Championship sides interested either, with the Bristol Post reporting that Bristol Rovers have held initial talks with the striker and remain a credible option as Paul Tisdale can offer him a key role.

At this point, a move to Pride Park seems unlikely, with financial issues meaning the Rams have been unable to pay their players fully for December and reports are suggesting they may be forced to sell their key assets.

Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson has suggested that Gnanduillet would fit the bill for a potential January signing for Wednesday, though with a deal for free agent Andre Green understood to be close signing a new forward may be less of a priority.

It seems the 6ft4in forward is taking his time to decide exactly where would be best for him and given he is a free agent, he’s in no real rush as he could sign with a side beyond the end of the January transfer window.

This situation is going to be an interesting one to follow.