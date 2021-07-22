What is the current situation with Antoine Semenyo at Bristol City? We take a look

In what was a frustrating season for Bristol City supporters, the performances of Antoine Semenyo were one clear positive in 2020/21.

The 21-year-old forward had a breakthrough campaign – graduating from up-and-coming talent to an important attacking asset as he bagged five goals and seven assists.

Semenyo’s impressive form turned heads at other clubs and a string of sides were linked with the Robins academy product ahead of the window, including Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, and West Ham United.

Much to the relief of the Ashton Gate faithful, transfer talk concerning the young forward has gone quiet in recent months but things are rarely simple in football and the forward’s preparations for the upcoming season have been hampered by knee surgery.

It was reported back in June that Semenyo’s surgery, which addressed a lingering meniscus issue, had been a success and that he was on course to be ready for the start of City’s pre-season schedule.

With that in mind, Robins supporters may have been concerned by his ongoing absence during the opening weeks of Nigel Pearson’s squad’s pre-season schedule.

Speaking to the Bristol Post after the recent friendly against Portsmouth, Pearson addressed Semenyo’s absence – revealing that he and fellow missing man Robbie Cundy were making good progress in their recoveries.

It is understood, however, that the 21-year-old will play no part in the remaining pre-season games against MK Dons and Aston Villa.

In fact, Semenyo is not expected to play a first-team game until September.

City get their season underway against Blackpool on the 7th of August and it appears they’ll be without the forward for Championship ties against Middlesbrough, Reading, Swansea City, and Cardiff City, as well as an EFL Cup first round clash with Forest Green Rovers.