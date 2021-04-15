What is the current situation with Antoine Semenyo amid Norwich, Watford and West Ham transfer talk?

There could be a fair few players leaving Bristol City this summer, with a number of senior squad members out of contract at the end of the season.

Robins fans will be hoping that young forward Antoine Semenyo doesn’t join them after a hugely impressive 2020/21 campaign.

The forward has been one of the bright points in a difficult season for City and his development has turned heads elsewhere, with a number of Premier League clubs linked.

The Bristol Post reported last month that Southampton, Wolves, Bournemouth and Norwich City were keeping tabs on Semenyo.

They aren’t the only clubs either, with West Ham United also linked and Crystal Palace understood to be leading the chase for the lightning-quick attacker.

Brighton, Newcastle United, Sheffield United, and Watford have also been touted with an interest, which suggests it may be tough for the Robins to keep hold of him in the summer.

We’ve seen in recent years that part of City’s business plan is to cash in on their assets and look to sell them to the Premier League for significant fees, as the exits of Josh Brownhill and Adam Webster last season highlight.

That Semenyo is an academy product will likely mean that the supporters will be even more desperate to keep him and with his contract set to run until 2023, the Robins could stand firm even if there is interest.

The 21-year-old’s future could well depend on decisions City are likely to make over the next month with a new CEO needed and Nigel Pearson’s future still yet to be decided.

There have been no further reports or updates on Semenyo specifically since the start of April but it is certainly a situation to keep an eye on as the summer approaches.