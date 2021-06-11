What is the current situation with Alex Mowatt’s future at Barnsley?

The future of Alex Mowatt at Barnsley continues to be the subject of intense speculation, with the Tykes’ captain having yet to have agreed a new deal at Oakwell.

The 26-year-old midfielder has moved into this area of uncertainty over his future off the back of being named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Year as he played a key role for the Yorkshire club as they only just lost out in the play-offs to Swansea City at the semi final stage.

Indeed, as a result of his strong showings in a red shirt, various opposition clubs have been linked with a move for his signature in recent weeks, with Football League World exclusively reporting that Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Queens Park Rangers are all interested in the ex-Leeds player.

<br /> 20 facts about Barnsley’s top five most expensive signings – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Barnsley signed Iain Hume from Preston North End. True or false? True False

However previous reports that suggested that the player could be on his way to Blackburn Rovers are unfounded, with LancsLive stating that the club aren’t anywhere near bringing in the Tykes’ skipper.

As for the official word from the club themselves on the matter, Barnsley CEO Dane Murphy has confirmed recently that Mowatt’s future will soon be resolved when the player returns from his holiday, with the Tykes chief stating that he is confident of getting an agreement for a new contract over the line.

After notching up eight goals and seven assists from midfield last term, Mowatt is the club’s creator and chief and it would be a huge blow if he were to move elsewhere after achieving so much at Oakwell.