What is the current situation with Aleksandar Mitrovic at Fulham? We take a look

Fulham boss Marco Silva has had a few weeks to assess his squad now and he’ll surely have an idea of who he wants to add in the coming weeks of the transfer window before it shuts in just over a month from now.

The Portuguese is tasked with getting Fulham challenging up at the right end of the Championship table and, that said, he may well want to establish just what Aleksandar Mitrovic’s future is going to hold given how prolific the Serbian has been for the Cottagers in the second tier.

A few weeks ago, Football League World reported that the Serbian striker’s future at Fulham could very much go either way, but that his chances of staying were improved by the exit of Scott Parker.

The striker and the former Fulham boss, it must be said, did not see eye-to-eye overly and there was a high probability that, had Parker remained at the club, the striker would have pushed for an exit.

That, though, is not a problem now and, in the time since, we’ve seen little in the way of updates to suggest that Mitrovic is looking for an exit.

Clearly, there’s still a chance he could leave with Fulham now back in the second tier but, at the same time, the main issue that was there for the striker no longer exists and, if he and Silva can find some common ground – something the manager might be wise to do given his shortage of striking options – we could again see Mitro light up the Championship this season coming.

22 things all Fulham fans simply must know – But do you?

1 of 22 What year were Fulham founded? 1876 1878 1879 1880