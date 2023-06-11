The CBS Arena has been in the headlines over the last 12 months with pitch issues, administration troubles and playing host to play-off finalists Coventry City.

Despite the issues surrounding the ground, the club did not allow it to impact their form on the pitch, defying expectations and finishing in the top six before finding themselves within one kick of the Premier League.

Having had to tour the Midlands in recent seasons, playing football at St Andrews and Sixfields, those issues were put behind them and Coventry can look forward to hosting football at the CBS Arena for the foreseeable, having secured a multi-year deal with Mike Ashley, the new owner of the impressive stadium.

The play-offs saw the potential of the ground, with Coventry fans selling out the first-leg against Middlesbrough, with Mark Robins hoping it will become a fortress next season.

What is the capacity of the CBS Arena?

The CBS Arena is one of the biggest and most impressive stadiums in the country, let alone the Championship.

Having opened in 2005, the CBS Arena has seen plenty of action despite the fact it is one of the newer stadiums in the country. It's seen relegations and promotions over the years and very nearly got its taste of top flight football.

With a capacity of 32,609 it's one of the biggest stadiums in the division. Last season, it was the fourth-biggest capacity in the Championship, according to Football Stadiums. However, since the arrival of the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United, it has pushed the CBS down the pecking order.

How big is the CBS Arena compared to other stadiums?

The CBS Arena is currently sixth in terms of capacity in the second tier.

At 32,609, the impressive stadium is bigger than Championship newcomers Leicester City's King Power which holds 32,261, and Southampton's St Mary's at 32,505.

It's smaller than Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Leeds, Cardiff City and Middlesbrough but with the supporters packing out the ground against Middlesbrough in May, it could become a difficult place for away teams should they continue to flock to games.

Will Coventry City stay at the CBS Arena?

Coventry City currently have a five-year agreement with Mike Ashley, the current owner of the stadium so for the time being, the CBS will be their home.

But as most football followers will know, a club owning its own home is hugely important to any football supporter.

There have been talks of building a new stadium at the University of Warwick, but plans were shelved last year but with Doug King now the new owner of the club, this could be revisited.